More Chances for Sunshine this Week, with Mild Temperatures Returning for the end of the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a wonderful start to the day with plenty of sunshine this morning, cloud cover quickly filled into the region mid to late morning, keeping temperatures from warming up further through the morning hours. During the early afternoon, breaks in the clouds allowed for enough instability for showers to develop over central and western spots, with showers continuing to dry up over eastern parts of the county going into this evening. Showers working through the region did help to cool temperatures off during the afternoon, with high temperatures for some spots today being set right around midnight. High temperatures across the region were set earlier this morning, with most spots making it into the lower 50s right around midnight. The exception to this was Clayton Lake, which saw its high temperature set earlier this afternoon. With more sunshine in the forecast tomorrow, expect high temperatures to be set early to midafternoon.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weak area of low pressure that passed over the region last night into this morning. This low pressure sparked off cloud cover and shower chances during the day today over parts of the region, but as high pressure builds back in during the day tomorrow, expect more sunshine in the forecast for much of the week. The forecast now doesn’t look to be mostly sunny like we saw last week. Cloud cover pops up in the forecast at different times in the work week, with shower chances looking to hold off until late week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover and shower activity breaking apart, resulting in partly to mostly clear skies later tonight. This will allow temperatures to cool off county wide, with frost likely for many spots before tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower 30s for most spots. With many places hovering around the freezing mark, if not a degree or two below, make sure to bring in any plants that may have already been started, as frost could still be a risk at times during the month of May. Northwesterly winds are expected to be lighter than they have been during the day today.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be a great day outside with plenty of sunshine across the region. A few clouds are likely to move into the region during the afternoon hours, but at this point the best chances for those looks to be over northern parts of the county. The hour by hour forecast through the day tomorrow shows the cloud cover moving over northern parts of the county during the afternoon, with an otherwise nice day expected. Clear skies once again tomorrow night will lead to a cooler night with low temperatures falling back into the upper 30s once again. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb up into the mid to upper 50s for most spots. With northwesterly winds still expected to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, expect a cooler feeling day overall compared to what we saw over the weekend.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

