Sunday Morning Fire Damages Presque Isle Home

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A local happened Sunday morning in Presque Isle damaging a home on Strawberry Bank Road.

According to Presque isle Fire Department Captain Winston Reed, the fire at 24 Strawberry Bank Road was called in at 11 am.

Presque isle Fire Department responded and requested mutual aid from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou.

The Fire Departments were on scene for about an hour. No one was injured . The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

