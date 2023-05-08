Sunshine Continues Today but Cooler Temperatures Return

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine and some mild temperatures. In fact, a lot of places were well into the 60s on both days. Caribou had its first 70 degree temperature of the year back on Saturday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The sunshine does continue today, but we will return to some cooler temperatures because of the presence of a backdoor cold front sitting just over the region. It won’t spark any chances for showers except for areas in Western New Brunswick. The rest of the region will continue to see plenty of sunshine and that pattern does look to extend for most of the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will be below average reaching the low to middle 50s. Going hour by hour for you, the day looks to remain dry with little cloud cover. Shower activity likely stays away from us, however I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated shower activity, but a lot of it will be centered towards areas in western New Brunswick. Computer models are trending at a slight increase in the cloud cover leading us to the overnight hours however, I’m not expecting that to impact our low temperatures as they will be quick to break going into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Because cloud cover is short lived going into the evening, lows will have a better chance of falling back below average. Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark in most locations, so it will be a chilly evening overall and waking up tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures stay near the average mark tomorrow into the mid to upper fifties with the sunshine continuing. Cloud cover stays away from the region for the most part. It will be a similar story to what we will see today. Models are trending at cloud cover attempting to stretch into the region by the time we head into the evening, but I’m not expecting that to impact our temperatures for the evening. That leads us to clearing skies going into the morning hours of Wednesday.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

We only spend a brief amount of time with temperatures near the average mark. Today does look to be the cooler day out of the next couple with temperatures into the mid fifties. Once we turn things towards the mid work week, that’s when temperatures go back on the inclining trend. In fact by the time we head towards the end of the week temperatures will have another chance of reaching the seventy degree mark.

