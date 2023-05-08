Throwback Thursday - DFAS Comes to Loring

LORING, Maine (WAGM) -

The closure of Loring Air Force Base in 1994 was a significant blow to Aroostook County’s economy and job market and left questions regarding the future use of the base. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. This was especially true for Loring Air Force Base following its closure, when some much-needed good news was received. In this week’s throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1994 when WAGM Reporter Bill Cook informed us of both DFAS and Job Corps plans to setup shop on the former base.

“This is a great day isn’t it? The blue sky, the sun is shining and DFAS is coming to Loring Air Force Base, it couldn’t be better.”

“We just made a major step forward in reusing the base and getting jobs back to the area.”

An estimated 750 jobs with projected annual salaries totaling 22.5 million dollars, that’s an average salary of 30,000 dollars for each employee. DFAS centers provide a number of accounting services for the department of defense and include a wide range of jobs requiring computer and accounting skills. Here’s a look at some of those jobs. From accounting technicians to payroll clerks to voucher examiners and information management specialists.

“What I’d love to see is some of these many young people who left Aroostook County because there have been no jobs find an opportunity to come back and reestablish their ties here.”

It’s likely the center will occupy the base hospital, a 25 million dollar facility built in 1988. Among other things it’s equipped with a modern telecommunications system.

Bill Cook – NewsSource8

“The announcement comes less than two months after the selection of Loring as a Job Corps site, so now with Job Corps and DFAS on the way its hoped others will follow.”

“I think most importantly it provides comfort to other private developers who don’t want to be the first one in, probably, gives comfort to them that this is a strong institutional base, chances are they’re going to be here for the foreseeable future, we’re not going in alone”

Among the reuse options the LDA is pursuing is the Marine Corps Junior Leadership program and of course, Air Cargo.

At Loring air force base, Bill Cook, NewsSource

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.