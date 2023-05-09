Cloud Cover Returns Tomorrow, with Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Expected Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Scattered showers worked their way through the region yesterday evening, and one of those showers that moved over New Sweden had enough energy to produce some graupel. Graupel is a type of precipitation that forms when snowflakes fall through supercooled water droplets and become coated in ice. Usually, graupel will form this time of year due to a larger range in temperatures between cold and warm air masses. Usually graupel doesn’t get very big, ranging between 2 to 5 millimeters, so it’s not usually very large in size.

Graupel Last Night in New Sweden (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures across the region today made it up into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots. The key difference in today’s weather is that high temperatures were set during the afternoon hours, with most of these highs set later in the afternoon thanks to the sunshine that has re-appeared.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weaker area of high pressure sitting over the region today, weak enough to allow cloud cover and shower chances into the region during the afternoon hours. A stronger area of high pressure is expected to move over the region by Thursday, resulting in nicer weather that day. Before we get there, another weak disturbance will move through tomorrow, providing more cloud cover across the region. The one thing that won’t be impacted by cloud cover tomorrow will be temperatures, with highs still expected to continue a warming trend through Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight once again look to fall back close to if not a couple degrees below freezing tonight. This will result in a chilly evening across the county once again. If you have any plants outside, it’s once again recommended you cover them, or bring them inside if you can. Temperatures are expected to warm up over the next few days, but we’re still likely susceptible to a frost until early June.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows the increased chance for cloud cover during the morning hours and into the afternoon. Overall a decent day is expected, with less chances for showers during the day tomorrow. However, I do think cloud cover will be more widespread. The good news is that cloud cover doesn’t look to have much of an impact on temperatures, with milder air still expected to work into the region. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 60s for most spots across the region. Northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, but any sunshine that we do see will help to quickly warm up temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

