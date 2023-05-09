More Sunshine Expected Today, Temperatures Continue to Increase

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. After more of a mix of sun and clouds going through the daytime yesterday with scattered showers in some spots, skies cleared out overnight leading us to more sunshine this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

That has allowed our temperatures this morning to be on the cooler side hovering at or near the freezing mark in most locations. The cold front that brought us the return to cooler temperatures and some cloud cover sits well to the south at this point, but temperatures will stay near average by this afternoon. High pressure advances back into the region this morning allowing for sunshine for most of the work week. However, I am expecting there to be times this week where cloud cover attempts to develop. We likely won’t see any chances for rain until we head into the end of the weeks as things look to become a bit more unsettled.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you today, the better chance for seeing more of the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. Cloud cover will once again attempt to stretch into the region this afternoon into areas far north and east resulting in some filtered sunshine. Anything we do see in terms of cloud cover will be quick to break leading us to more sunshine just before the sun sets this evening. Clearing skies will remain the trend overnight however because our temperatures will be well into the fifties this afternoon, lows will only fall back closer to the upper thirties and low forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Going into tomorrow, temperatures will continue to increase into the lower sixties, but we will see more of a mix of sun and clouds developing. Clouds will slightly increase going into the morning hours. We will see more sunshine going into the afternoon, but only for a short amount of time as clouds work back into the region in time for the evening commute.

Temperature Outlook (WAGM)

While temperatures will likely increase by the end of the work week with some chances of reaching near seventy degrees, most of the Northeast will be looking at near average temperatures for the extended forecast. Cooler air will be right on our doorstep.

