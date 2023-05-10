Cloud Cover Returns Resulting in a Mix of Sun and Clouds

Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning. After we once again saw some areas of filtered sunshine going through the daytime yesterday, we saw skies eventually clear out overnight. However we are already beginning to see the clouds increase this morning and that’s the way we are going to trend for the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure advancing into the region and that will bring us more sunshine as we go into tomorrow and keep our temperatures on the warmer side. That does cause things to become more unsettled resulting in some chances for rumbles of thunder by Friday evening and into the first half of the weekend and a return to temperatures near where our average high sits for this time of year.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

While temperatures did start off this morning hovering near the freezing mark, they have already begun to increase. By this afternoon, they will increase closer to the middle sixties. Areas that see more sunshine will have a chance of reaching temperatures into the upper sixties. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover has already started to stretch into the region this morning. The better chance for seeing more sunshine developing will likely be centered towards the early afternoon. Another round of cloud cover will advance into the region just before the evening commute, but I am expecting skies to clear out this evening. That allows our lows to only fall back into the thirties and low forties.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

We go back to temperatures into the seventies both tomorrow and Friday. Tomorrow does look to be the better of the two days with more sunshine expected to extend into the region. Friday is when things become more unsettled with more sunshine to start, but we will see some chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder leading into the evening.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

