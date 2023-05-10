Fort Fairfield Names New Superintendent

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Fort Fairfield Middle High School Principal, Tanya Staples has been selected to lead and oversee education for students of MSAD 20. The School Board voted in favor of hiring Staples at its public meeting held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Fort Fairfield Middle High School.

Staples began her educational career in the MSAD No. 20 school district, where she was a grade six teacher for seven years. Staples was also the Teague Park School Principal for three years in RSU 39, and she was also the principal of Fort Fairfield Middle High School from 2012 - 2014. From that point, Staples worked as a school administrator in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and the Huntsville City Schools in Alabama. Staples is currently the Fort Fairfield Middle High School Principal, and she has established a great rapport with students, staff, and parents.

Staples serves on the Advisory Committee for the Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle-Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaq’s and is on the Advisory Committee for the Maine Department of Education Truancy, Dropout, and Alternative Education.

Staples will take over the role effective July 1st as current MSAD 20 superintendent Tim Doak departs to become superintendent of the York School Department.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMMC
NMMC to close maternity services by end of May
Houlton Teacher wins Lighthouse Award
Houlton Spanish teacher is one of 10 nation wide to receive inaugural HMH Lighthouse Award
chief lajoie
Caribou Fire Department Names New Fire Chief
Jane's Walk In Houlton Riverfront Park
Jane’s Walk Event in Houlton Explores ‘Wild and Delicious’ Theme, Engaging Community in Nature and Foraging
generic fire truck
Sunday Morning Fire Damages Presque Isle Home

Latest News

Frozen Charlotte
Presque Isle Historical Society: Frozen Charlotte
Frozen Charlotte
Frozen Charlotte
Caribou Girls' Tennis Coach John Habeeb picked up his 400 career coaching victory.
John Habeeb
Jane's Walk In Houlton Riverfront Park
Jane’s Walk Event in Houlton Explores ‘Wild and Delicious’ Theme, Engaging Community in Nature and Foraging