Fort Fairfield Names New Superintendent

Fort Fairfield Middle High School Principal, Tanya Staples has been selected to lead and oversee education for students of MSAD 20. The School Board voted in favor of hiring Staples at its public meeting held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Fort Fairfield Middle High School.

Staples began her educational career in the MSAD No. 20 school district, where she was a grade six teacher for seven years. Staples was also the Teague Park School Principal for three years in RSU 39, and she was also the principal of Fort Fairfield Middle High School from 2012 - 2014. From that point, Staples worked as a school administrator in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and the Huntsville City Schools in Alabama. Staples is currently the Fort Fairfield Middle High School Principal, and she has established a great rapport with students, staff, and parents.

Staples serves on the Advisory Committee for the Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle-Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaq’s and is on the Advisory Committee for the Maine Department of Education Truancy, Dropout, and Alternative Education.

Staples will take over the role effective July 1st as current MSAD 20 superintendent Tim Doak departs to become superintendent of the York School Department.

