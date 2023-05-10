Plenty of Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Tomorrow, Before Shower Chances Return Late Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After a cloudy start to the day for most spots across the county, some clearing and filtered sunshine was seen during the afternoon hours. Some of the wildfire smoke from fires out west has made its way over the region today, providing a light haze to the region going through the afternoon. this is worth noting, as it could impact our weather tomorrow, leaving us with more of a hazy sunshine.

Smoky Skies From Wildfires (WAGM-TV)

Even with cloud cover in place this morning, high temperatures today still managed to warm up, making it into the lower to mid 60s for most spots during the afternoon hours. Lighter winds during the day today are what we have to thank for warmer temperatures working into the region, with sunshine during the afternoon hours providing much of the warmth of the day.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of high pressure still sitting off to our west this evening. This area of high pressure has sat here over the past few days, resulting in some sunshine across the region, but also allowing weak disturbances to work into the region. This was the case once again today, as cloud cover worked through the region this morning. By this afternoon, sunshine did return to the region, resulting in a nicer end to the day. Clearing skies are expected to remain in place during the overnight hours, and for much of tomorrow, resulting in a nicer day overall with plenty of sunshine. Lighter winds are also expected tomorrow, resulting in milder air staying in place during the afternoon hours. This nice weather isn’t expected to last, as a cold front is then expected to move through the region Friday, resulting in cooler temperatures and shower chances for the end of the week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out going into tomorrow morning. This will result in a nicer evening overall, with overnight lows expected to be a bit warmer than last night thanks to the warmer high temperatures that we saw today. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. Westerly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, as skies continue to clear out. This will help temperatures remain slightly milder during the overnight hours, keeping warm air in place.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be the best day of the work week with plenty of sunshine expected. Cloud cover has been bubbling up all week across the region, and I can’t rule out that risk once again tomorrow, the good news is that it does appear to be on the lower side. Any cloud cover during the afternoon quickly clears out before tomorrow evening, resulting in a clear and calm night in store tomorrow night into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the lower to mid 70s for most spots across the county. Northwesterly winds remain light during the day tomorrow, not having much of an impact on temperatures during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

