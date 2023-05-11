A Beautiful Day Ahead with Plenty of Sunshine Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. After more of a mix of sun and clouds going through the daytime yesterday, we saw skies clear out overnight leading us to more sunshine this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The sunshine will stick around for the daytime today and that will allow our temperatures to warm up considerably by the afternoon. This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure just cresting over the region. However we do have a cold front sitting just to the west at this point and that will cause our weather pattern to become more unsettled with some chances for showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon. It also returns our highs back to the average mark.

Smoky Skies (WAGM)

We’ve seen mainly clear skies this morning, but you may have noticed a bit of a haze as the sun came up this morning. That’s is because of the presence of some wildfires in Western Canada. The thick smoke from those fires has been traveling into the New England region. I am expecting the hazy skies to last throughout the daytime.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures have already started to warm up already into the middle thirties and by this afternoon they will increase well into the seventies. I do think most areas will trend closer to the middle seventies. Going hour by hour for you, we will see plenty of sunshine from the morning and well into the afternoon. Any clouds will stay away from the region, but hazy skies will still be likely. Skies remain clear overnight, but because temperatures will be so mild this afternoon, lows will only fall back closer to the low to middle forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow is when things do look to become more unsettled. We start the morning off with more sunshine, but as we go further into the daytime clouds will increase. This results in some chances for pop up showers and storms. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for rumbles of thunder. Not all of us will experience some rumbles of thunder, but a reminder if you do hear thunder the best thing to do is go indoors. shower chances do extend into the first half of the weekend as well. Because the chances for showers will be more isolated to scattered in nature they likely won’t amount to much.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

