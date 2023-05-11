Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, Before Showers and Storms Return for the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a beautiful day outside with plenty of sunshine today, chances are on the way for tomorrow into the weekend. One of the main factors that I’m sure was noticed today was the wildfire smoke causing haze in the upper levels of the atmosphere. We’ve seen moderate levels of smoke set up in the upper levels of the atmosphere during the day today, which is what ultimately lead to the hazy weather. High temperatures this afternoon made it into the lower 70s for most spots across the county. There were a few locations that only managed the mid to upper 60s, but those spots were few and far between.

Smoky Skies From Wildfires (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure expected to move east of the region overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. This will allow a cold front to move through the county, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours. Shower activity tapers off during the early morning hours of Saturday, with breaks in the clouds possible to start the day, before more scattered shower chances return for the afternoon and evening. Windy weather is expected to return for the second half of the weekend, along with more sunshine possible Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the overnight hours tonight shows clear skies sticking with us through the rest of the evening. A few clouds look to enter far western parts of the county before sunrise tomorrow morning, with everyone else otherwise waking up with partly to mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower 40s for most spots across the region. Northerly winds could be gusty at times but aren’t expected to be as breezy as what we saw from winds earlier this week.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, however that isn’t expected to last long. Cloud cover quickly fills into the region late morning and into the afternoon, with scattered showers and storms beginning mid to late afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm during the day tomorrow, with shower chances looking more likely overall. However, the potential is there for some thunderstorms, so it is worth mentioning. We’ll keep an eye on this threat during the day tomorrow and will provide any updates on the storm if needed. The storm prediction center has us under a general risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. This means the threat of severe storms is low, however this is an elevated risk for thunderstorms during the day tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow once again look to reach the lower to mid-70s for most spots. Depending on how much sunshine we see going into the afternoon hours, temperatures could possibly warm into the upper 70s before showers work their way through the region. Keep in mind if we do see upper 70s for air temperatures, we’ll see an increased chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Southerly winds shift into the southwest during the day, but overall will remain light.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Have a great evening!

