Ashland Man Rescued After Being Stranded on Isolated Trail in North Maine Woods

TOGUE POND, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Warden Service is reminding folks to be safe while exploring the North Maine Woods after rescuing an Ashland man who became stranded on a desolate trail near Togue Pond last weekend.

The Man, identified as Carl Burke of Ashland, got his car stuck while driving down the softened trail. He was discovered on Saturday by an individual who happened down the same trail system, who subsequently contacted the Maine Warden Service. Warden Adrian Marquis was one of the wardens that responded and says that when they reached Burke, they learned that Burke was severely dehydrated and had survived by wrapping himself in a tarp and drinking rainwater. He was transported to NMMC where his condition remains unknown. Marquis says that when exploring the trails of Northern Maine, it’s best to be prepared.

“Really it’s important to let somebody know where you’re going, maybe put off your trip until you can find someone to go with you. He did have a tarp and a blanket with him and a tarp is very useful to keep body heat in, but only for so long. You just got to be prepared to, incase you do get stuck out there, to be able to survive for several days this time of year when the nights are 30 degrees, and even though it’s nice in the daytime those conditions change rapidly and can be very unsafe.”

Marquis said he’s unsure how long Burke was stranded, but believe he was out there for between 4 to 7 days before being rescued. WAGM will have more on this story on a future edition of NewsSource8 at 6.

