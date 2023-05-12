Lead CDL Instructor to Receive NMCC President’s Award at 58th Annual Commencement Ceremony

wagm (wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Saturday, May 13th Northern Maine Community College will present CDL Lead Instructor & Coordinator, Dennis Dyer, with the 2023 President’s Award. The ceremony will take at The Forum in Presque Isle during the College’s 58th annual commencement.

The President’s Award is given to individuals who have consistently demonstrated outstanding commitment to students, the mission of the college, and their chosen discipline. Dennis Dyer has worked as an instructor and led the College’s Commercial Driving Academy for 23 years.

Dennis began at NMCC in 1997 and taught for five years before returning to commercial trucking. He returned in 2005 and has taught at the College ever since, assisting more than 1,400 individuals in earning their Class A commercial driving credential during that time.

“His commitment to his students, his discipline, and his support of the College’s mission is exceptional,” said NMCC President Timothy Crowley. “It is my pleasure to present Mr. Dyer with this year’s President’s Award.”

Dennis attributes his success as a teacher to his calm demeanor, his ongoing reading, and his learning to “not get excited about the little things,” he explained. “People are there to learn. They’re going to make mistakes.” For Dennis, the most gratifying part of the job often comes six months after a student earns their license, when he sees that graduate able to afford a home, or go to a dentist, or a doctor, “Things they may not have been able to do in the past, and they are life-changing,” he explained.

“Dennis has become known across the state for his excellence in teaching and commitment to the industry,” said Leah Buck, Assistant Dean of Continuing Education. “

