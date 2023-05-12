More Sunshine for the Morning Before Shower and Storms Return

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We had plenty of sunshine develop into the region yesterday and that allowed our temperatures to warm up considerably well into the seventies. Temperatures are expected to stay into the seventies today however, that will cause things to become more unsettled with our weather pattern.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a cold front expected to extend into the region by this evening sparking chances for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. It will also quickly bring our temperatures back to the average high mark ending our mild stretch of temperatures. Once we do get through the shower chances most of the extended forecast looks dry however we will see some additional chances for showers for the early work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Heading into this afternoon, temperatures look to stay well into the seventies. I do think a lot of locations will peak closer to the mid seventies. Going hour by hour for you, the better chance for seeing more of the sunshine will likely be centered towards the morning commute and into the mid morning. The first round of showers look to arrive by the time we head into the lunchtime hours. Not everyone will experience the showers as they will be more scattered in nature. Shower chances continue leading into the evening commute. This is when I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some rumbles of thunder. A reminder that if you do hear thunder you will want to head indoors. Overnight tonight we start to see most of the showers exit the region, but there will be some chances for showers leading into the morning hours of tomorrow. Because of how isolated to scattered these bands of showers will be I’m not really expecting them to amount to much. Most areas will pick up around a tenth of an inch with some localized higher amounts likely in areas that see thunderstorms.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s temperatures quickly return back to the upper fifties and low sixties. Shower chances stick around for the morning hours before we see more of a clearing develop in time for the afternoon and evening. The other thing worth noting is that we will have some windy conditions present, so it’s likely it will feel much cooler than the fifties and sixties.

Mother's Day Forecast (WAGM)

Looking at your mother’s day forecast, it is looking to be a cooler day overall with breezy conditions continuing, but I am expecting some sunshine into the region resulting in more of a mix of sun and clouds.. Your Sunday brunch plans will have temperatures into the forties. Our temperatures will likely peak into the fifties by the afternoon with temperatures once again cooling off for your dinner plans.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

