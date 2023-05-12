Some Sunshine Tomorrow Morning Results in Scattered Showers During the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Going back through the day today, this morning started off nice with mostly sunny skies filtered by the haze in the atmosphere. Cloud cover began to move back into the region late morning, resulting in mostly cloudy skies going into the early afternoon. Showers eventually returned to the region midafternoon, with some of these downpours also producing rumbles of thunder. Stepping outside this evening, we’ll still have the risk of seeing some showers and storms, however the risk will be lower once the sun sets later this evening. High temperatures today were able to warm up across the county. High temperatures made it into the lower to mid-70s for most spots. There were a few upper 70s seen over southern and central parts of the county, otherwise temperatures were a bit cooler the further west you were in the county today, where temperatures only managed the mid and upper 60s.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weakening cold front that has been working its way through the region today. We’ll eventually see a stronger cold front pass through the region tomorrow, which will spark off another round of scattered showers during the afternoon hours. This time showers look to be on the lighter side, with showers less likely in communities that saw shower activity today. Once shower activity tapers off tomorrow evening, cloud cover tries to clear out, but is expected to linger through the first part of Mother’s Day, before sunshine eventually returns for the second half of the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows shower chances continuing until the early morning hours of Saturday. That’s when shower chances finally taper off, leaving us with clearing skies through the early morning hours of Saturday. This will set us up with a decent start to the day Saturday with sunshine expected for most spots. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. Scattered showers and eventually clearing skies will help temperatures cool off, with westerly winds not providing much of an impact on temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday looks to start with partly to mostly sunny skies, however that isn’t expected to last long. Cloud cover looks to fill into the region late morning, resulting in scattered shower chances once again going into the afternoon. Shower chances look to be not as likely as what we saw today, leading to lighter showers across the region. Showers taper off going into the evening hours of Saturday, with skies attempting to clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night into Sunday morning. High temperatures tomorrow make it into the lower to mid-50s for most spots. Some places over southern Aroostook look to climb into the mid and upper 50s, but with cloudy skies and northwesterly winds, temperatures are going to struggle to warm up during the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Mother’s Day looks okay for most spots. It looks like it’ll be a great day to bring mom some breakfast in bed, as skies start out mostly cloudy for most spots around the county. Don’t let that ruin your day though, sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon hours, helping temperatures warm up into the mid and upper 50s for most spots. Winds are once again expected to be gusty across the region, resulting in a cooler feeling weekend overall.

Mother's Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

