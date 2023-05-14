Bison Loose in Fort Fairfield for the Second Time This Year

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department, around 9:00pm on Saturday May 13th, Six of the Bison that call a Fort Fairfield Farm their home once again escaped their pen for the second time this year. They said “We are currently working with the owner of the animals to resolve the situation. Please be vigilant while traveling through the area as it gets dark. Do not attempt to approach any of the Bison if they should enter on to your property. We are unsure of their exact location at the moment but believe they are on the east side of Route 1A.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.