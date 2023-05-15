Grand Jury Indictment List - May 2023

Published: May. 15, 2023
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man has been officially indicted for two Back to back bank robberies on March 20th

The Aroostook County Grand Jury met earlier this month and charged Angel Montes with Two counts of Robbery, Two Counts of theft by unauthorized taking and 10 counts each of Terrorizing and Violating Conditions of Release. Montes allegedly robbed Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle and then continued onto Mars Hill where he allegedly robbed Katahdin Trust. He was arrested shortly after the second robbery.

Also indicted was 19-year-old Scout Sylvester from Green who was charged with Manslaughter, Reckless Conduct and OUI for a fatal snowmobile crash in Oxbow that happened in March. Below is the full May 2023 Indictment List

