Showers Taper Briefly Tonight, with Widespread Showers Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. High temperatures today reach the mid and upper 60s for most spots across the region. Southern Aroostook was a bit warmer, making it into the lower 70s earlier this afternoon. This is a short-lived stretch of warmer weather, as temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon, and upper 40s by the time we get to Wednesday.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front trying to work its way through the region. This has been sparking off cloud cover and scattered shower activity this afternoon, more shower chances likely during the day tomorrow. While the cold front passes through tonight, it’s expected to lift back north as a warm front during the day tomorrow, keeping widespread rain showers in the forecast. While I’m not expecting heavy rain by any means, light to moderate showers look possible during the day. Cloud cover and isolated shower chances remain the forecast through Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere falling cold enough to support snow showers.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Peak wind gusts since midnight have made it into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. A few places have broken the 40-mph mark thanks to showers bringing gustier winds down to the surface. We’ll continue to see gusty winds this evening, before wind gusts taper off during the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

Peak Wind Gusts (Since Midnight) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows the shower activity quickly tapering off, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances return, especially over southern parts of the county during the morning hours tomorrow, with showers filling in for everyone by mid to late morning tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight look to be a bit warmer compared to what we saw last night into this morning. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid-40s, with a few lower 40s possible in some spots during the overnight hours. Westerly winds will be tapering off this evening, leaving us with lighter winds going into Tuesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tuesday starts off with showers over southern parts of the county, with shower activity expected to fill in for everyone mid to late morning. Showers continue to be light to moderate in nature through the afternoon hours, before eventually tapering off tomorrow evening. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies during the overnight hours tonight, before cloud cover and isolated shower chances linger during the day Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a good 10 degrees cooler than what we saw today. High temperatures look to make it into the mid and upper 50s for most spots. Westerly winds are expected to be lighter overall during the day tomorrow, resulting in a nicer feeling day if you do have to be outside.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall potential with this system looks to be decent, with a quarter to as much as half an inch of rain seen with these showers before things are all said and done. Higher amounts of precip are expected the further south and west you are in the county, thanks to steadier rain for longer periods of time expected there.

Rainfall Potential (Through Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast

