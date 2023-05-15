Some Sunshine to Start this Morning, with More Clouds and Showers Possible by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a windy day yesterday for most spots, we’re looking at another windy day today with better chances for showers during the afternoon hours. Looking at some of the wind gusts from yesterday, Frenchville saw the highest wind gust, with a 41-mph wind gust reported there. Other spots, including central and southern parts of the county saw wind gusts in the mid-30s. Fort Kent reported a 33-mph wind gust yesterday, with a lot of these numbers likely being broken with wind gusts during the day today.

Wind Reports (From Yesterday) (WAGM-TV)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure continuing to weaken that has been in control of our weather. This will leave us with increasing clouds and showers later this afternoon as a weak disturbance ahead of a cold front works through the region. Cloud cover stays with us during the overnight hours as the cold front passes through, but then stalls just to our south. This front will then pass back through the region as a warm front during the day tomorrow, sparking off more widespread shower chances during the day. Unsettled weather along with colder temperatures continues Wednesday, before high pressure takes back control of our weather later this week.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour during the day today shows some cloud cover returning to the region during the morning hours, resulting in a partly sunny skies this morning. This will help temperatures warm up before winds begin to pick up later this afternoon. Shower chances begin over far northern parts of the county during the early afternoon and continue south through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. It’s during these showers that most spots have the best chance of seeing gusty winds, with winds eventually tapering off later tonight. High temperatures today are expected to warm up into the mid to upper 60s for most spots across the region. Southern Aroostook has the best chance of seeing the lower 70s, thanks to cloud cover moving in later in the day, with rain shower activity holding off until the evening hours. Westerly winds are expected to be gusty during the day tomorrow, resulting in a colder feeling day, and possibly some isolated power outages during the afternoon and evening.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Wind gusts pick up late morning into the afternoon, with wind gusts 25 to 35 mph expected before lunchtime. Winds continue to increase during the afternoon hours, with some of the strongest wind gusts likely during any heavier showers or downpours that are seen. Keep this in mind during the afternoon hours, as gusty winds will eventually taper off later tonight, leaving us with lighter winds going into tomorrow.

Future Wind Gusts (1PM Monday) (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances come to an end, but cloud cover will likely stick with us during the overnight hours, resulting in a mostly cloudy and dreary start to the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-40s for most places. Westerly winds will be lightening up during the overnight hours. That combined with cloudy skies will work to keep temperatures a bit warmer across the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this morning’s forecast can be found in this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great Monday!

