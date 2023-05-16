6 Bison are still on the Loose

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Bison are loose for the second time this year in the town of Fort Fairfield.



On Saturday May 13th around 9:00pm six Bison escaped their pen in Fort Fairfield. The bison went loose between Forest Avenue and Route 1A on Saturday. On Monday one Bison was returned to its pen but as of Tuesday the 16th the same bison escaped from its pen leaving all six currently on the loose.

The Fort Fairfield Police department is aware of the situation and are currently working with the owner of the animals to resolve the issues.

Chief Cummings of the Fort Fairfield Police Department said that there is not much has changed the Bison are still in the woods not responding or being able to be corralled in the area of Forest Ave, Dorsey Road, Page Road. He wants everything to be resolved and asks for people to be vigilant and do not approach them.



