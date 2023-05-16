Bison In Caribou Being Put Down

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Caribou Police Department, at least 8 Bison were spotted on the Dow Siding Road and EAST PRESQUE ISLE ROAD by the Caribou Motor Inn. The Owner was contacted and had people come to the area and put down the bison in order to avoid any more issues that may arise toward the public. Police were not involved in the dispatching of the animals.

