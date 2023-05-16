Bison In Caribou Being Put Down

Bison in Caribou
Bison in Caribou(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Caribou Police Department, at least 8 Bison were spotted on the Dow Siding Road and EAST PRESQUE ISLE ROAD by the Caribou Motor Inn. The Owner was contacted and had people come to the area and put down the bison in order to avoid any more issues that may arise toward the public. Police were not involved in the dispatching of the animals.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Jury Indictment List - May 2023
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Bison Loose in Fort Fairfield for the Second Time This Year
ARCHIVE
Follow-Up Friday : Recently Reacquired Tapes From WAGM’s Early Days
AI LORING
AI Quantum Computing Data Center Holds Grand Opening at Loring

Latest News

5 Bison Still on the Loose
Fort Fairfield Bison Have Made Their Way To Caribou
PIPD
Reports of a man with a gun near Micmac Drive in Presque Isle leads to police response, no arrest
Man Found Unresponsive at Caribou Tim Hortons - Police Investigating
6 Bison Still on the Loose
6 Bison are still on the Loose