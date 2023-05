CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The Bison Have made their way from Fort Fairfield Over to Caribou

According to the Caribou Police Department, at least 8 Bison were spotted on the Dow Siding Road and EAST PRESQUE ISLE ROAD by the Caribou Motor Inn. They are urging drivers and anyone in the area to use caution and be aware of their surroundings

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.