Francis Malcolm Science Center holds annual open house

By WAGM News
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - A busy turnout at the Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton on Saturday.

The Francis Malcolm Science Center held their annual open house from 10-2:00 on Saturday. There were lots of events including planetarium shows, observatory Shows, motorized rocket launches, nature hikes, a barbeque, and more. Jim Orser, the Event Organizer, says the event brought lots of fun to the community.

Jim Orser, Event Organizer, says “I think it brings the community together, and they have a great time and as you can see here what is happening on the property. We got exhibits going on where the kids can actually participate, so hands on kind of learning which the kids really enjoy. There is some unique things that we can bring that maybe they don’t necessarily have in the classroom.”

Orser adds that he was extremely grateful for the group of volunteers that came out to help for the day, making the event a huge success.

