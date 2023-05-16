Man Found Unresponsive at Caribou Tim Hortons - Police Investigating

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -A Man was found unresponsive at the Tim Hortons on Bennett Drive in Caribou early this morning according to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department. Caribou Fire Chief Brian Lajoie says details are not currently being released due to an active police investigation by the Caribou Police Department. WAGM will continue to follow this story and pass along further details as they become available.

