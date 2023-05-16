One More Day of Shower Chances Tomorrow, Before Sunshine Returns Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We’ve seen another soggy day across the county as widespread rain showers have been working their way over much of the region. The area of low pressure and front responsible for this continue to sit just to the west of us this evening. This will eventually push east later tonight, keeping cloud cover and shower chances in the forecast for tomorrow. The key difference tomorrow will be the air mass we’re tapping into. Northwesterly winds are expected to bring chilly air to the region, with high temperatures struggling to make it into the upper 40s. Improvement is seen later this week, with more sunshine expected Thursday and Friday, along with milder temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows shower activity tapering off, leaving us with some clearing trying to occur. Any clearing that does happen across the region will help temperatures cool off. By sunrise tomorrow morning, cloud cover is already advancing from the west once again, with partly to mostly cloudy skies quickly taking back over during the daylight hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back close to if not below the freezing mark for many communities across the county. I know some of the nicer weather that we’ve been seeing has been encouraging people to start gardening, so make sure to either cover up or bring in any plants so they’re not exposed to the freezing temperatures. We will see one more night of colder temperatures tomorrow night, so keep this in mind once again.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Cloudy skies take back over during the day tomorrow, along with isolated to scattered shower chances. While these don’t look to produce much in terms of intensity or accumulation, they’ll be long enough to be a nuisance. Some of these showers also could fall in the form of snowflakes or even graupel during the afternoon and evening hours. Eventually this activity tapers off and comes to an end, allowing skies to clear out and better weather to return for Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to only reach the mid and upper 40s for most spots. Northwesterly winds continue to be gusty at times during the day, further bringing colder air into the region. We’ll eventually see winds taper off late tomorrow night, with lighter winds expected going into Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Many people have been wondering why we have a good chance of seeing some snow showers tomorrow even though temperatures are expected to be well above freezing. The best way to think of the atmosphere is to consider it as a thicker layer that exists above us. Because of upper level winds and other factors, variation in temperatures are more likely, especially when cloud cover is in place. Looking at the temperature profile for tomorrow, while temperatures at the surface will be above freezing, 5,000 Ft. in the air, temperatures will be back below freezing. This will allow for snow in the upper levels of the atmosphere, with a small layer of warmer above freezing air at the surface. This will allow for snow to fall through a good portion of the atmosphere, and not have much of a chance to warm up and melt before reaching the ground. This will continue to be the case through the evening hours, before showers taper off tomorrow night.

Caribou's Vertical Temperature Profile (Tomorrow) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

