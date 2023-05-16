Reports of a man with a gun near Micmac Drive in Presque Isle leads to police response, no arrest

PIPD
PIPD
By WAGM News
May. 16, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Reports of a man with a gun near Micmac Drive in Presque Isle led to a police response, but no arrest. According to the Presque Isle police Department, they received reports around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon of either one or two individuals walking in the area of MicMac Drive and carrying rifles. Police responded to the area, which is located close to Presque Isle Middle School, but were unable to locate any subjects or weapons related to the reports. Deputy Chief Chris Hayes adds that the case is closed and they are not currently continuing to investigate.

