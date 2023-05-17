Malachi Cummings signs letter of intent to attend and compete for the US Naval Academy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle HIgh School Senior Malachi Cummings made it official today.He signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and compete for the US Naval Academy. Dozens of friends, family members and teammates were on hand for the signing ceremony.

<(Malachi Cummings):” To see the people that paved the way for me, and I could follow. It would have been a gravel dirt road if not for them and I got a nice paved way for me to be here.”

It’s very rare for someone from Presque Isle to compete at the Division level.

Athletic Administrator Mark White was happy to be a part of today’s ceremony.

(Mark White):” We have someone signing a National Letter of Intent to play Division 1 College Sports. When we get a chance to celebrate that we like to do that. This is kind of extra special because it goes along with a commission to the Naval Academy as well. We are real proud of Malachi.”

Randy Himes is Cummings Track Coach. Himes competed for Brigham Young University and had a lot of success as a membr of the team. Himes says that one of the first things he told Cummings was be prepared to work hard.

(Randy Himes):” One thing about D 1 Athletes is it takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of work once you get into school too.”

Cummings has shown resiliency this year. He has already qualified for eight events at the State Track and Field Championships, he will be able to compete in just four events, but he wants to continue to push himself. Cummings says that he is projected to compete in a multi event competition.

Cummings:” I will be a decathlete, which is 10 different events over two days. It’s four jumps, pole vault, long jump, high jump, triple jump, 110 hurdles, 400, 1500 and then the shot, javelin, and the discus.”

Hmes:”Where he just steps into anything and do what he is able to do. Where he is doing the decathlon he needs to be able to do everything. He is capable of doing that because he has a really strong work ethic.”

Cummings, White and Himes all agree that this shows that you can reach the highest level of competition while coming from a rural area.

White:” Somebody coming from a small rural community can reach that type of success and progress their career beyond High School.”

Himes:” The Naval Academy is strict in all aspects of what they do. Their athletics is top notch. Malachi proved that you can come from a small place and make it big.”

Cummings:” Coming from a small town and a small track community and going onto the D 1 level at such a big school. There are no words to explain it. I am wicked excited to serve my country.”

