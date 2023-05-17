Motorcycle safety tips as many start to hit the roads

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many riders are hitting the roads for a drive on their motorcycles now that the weather is nicer. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter spoke with the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety and has the story.

Lauren Stewart, Director of Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, says “May is motorcycle safety awareness month and it gives us the opportunity to talk about motorcycle safety, watching for motorcycles on the roadway because we haven’t seen them all year. They have been tucked away in their garages and now the weather is warming up and the motorcyclists are coming out to enjoy their riding season. So this is an opportunity for us to remind motorists to be on the lookout for those motorcyclists.”

Lauren Stewart is the Director of Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. She says the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is doing a few things to raise awareness this month. New smart riding guides, and new posters are being distributed to motorcycle shops around the state. The Maine bureau is also teamed up with the United Bikers of Maine and met with the Governor to talk about safety. Stewart says there are a few tips for motorists and motorcyclists with the riding season.

Lauren Stewart: “Really pay attention to your task of driving and look for not just motorcyclists, but other roadway users as well. So look for people who are out biking, walking, rolling, and because its May especially motorcyclists. They can be harder to see, because they are smaller and narrower than another motor vehicle. But we want you to take that second look and make sure the road is clear before you pull out. And then for motorcyclists, we ask you to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings, and what motor vehicles are around you and wear that bright protective gear so you can be seen.”

Stewart adds this past year had the most motorcyclists’ fatal crashes they have seen in the last five years.

Lauren Stewart: “In the last five years, 132 motorcyclists have been killed so between 2018 and 2022, 132 people have killed in more than 2500 have been injured in just motorcycle crashes so that is pretty bad. Last year was one of our highest years with 32 motorcyclists dying, and that is just needless deaths on our roadways so we just need everybody to take their time and drive carefully.”

Some other tips for motorcyclists, be cautious on the roadways, wear protective gear, drive the speed limit, and stay a safe distance from other vehicles. For more information regarding motorcycle safety, visit the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety website at maine.gov/dps/bhs. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.