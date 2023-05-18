More Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Tomorrow, Before Shower Chances Return Going into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a beautiful start to the day with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, that remained the case for most of the day. The exception was mid to late morning, when a few clouds did develop over western parts of the county. They didn’t last long and were gone by lunchtime in most spots. Going into the afternoon, the sunshine has helped to warm temperatures up, but northwesterly winds have also been bringing cooler air into the region, resulting in another cooler feeling day overall. High temperatures today managed to reach the lower to mid-50s for most spots. A few locations over western parts of the county were a bit cooler today thanks to gusty winds. As the wind direction shifts overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow, expect warmer air to begin to funnel into the region.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure over the region right now. This high pressure will continue to move east over the next few hours, resulting in a change in wind direction going into the day tomorrow. With southwesterly winds expected during the day along with more sunshine, temperatures won’t have an issue warming up by the afternoon. Nicer weather sadly doesn’t last into the weekend, as an area of low pressure off to our west looks to move over the region and continue to impact us into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows clear skies sticking around across the county. A few clouds begin to enter the region during the early morning hours of Friday but won’t be much of an impact. Right now, cloud cover looks to fade just before sunrise, with another sunny day in store for Friday. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back close to the freezing mark for most spots. Southwesterly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours and will begin to bring cooler air back into the region going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be another great day outside with partly to mostly sunny skies. Nice weather continues into the afternoon, when a few clouds will likely begin to approach from the west. Cloud cover is expected to overspread the region tomorrow night, with shower chances returning to the forecast during the early morning hours of saturday. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most spots across the region. Sunshine along with southwesterly winds still expected to be gusty at times will work together to bring warmer air back into the region. We’ll see mild air remain in place going into the weekend, even with shower chances staying in the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.