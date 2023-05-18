Plenty of Sunshine Tomorrow and Friday, with Mild Temperatures also Returning to the Region

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. High temperatures today across the county were on the chilly side. Most spots struggled to make it into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon, with some spots over western parts of the county struggling to make it out of the lower 40s. Luckily this colder air is short-lived, as warmer air is expected to return tomorrow along with more sunshine.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weak disturbance moving through the region this afternoon. This is resulting in isolated to at times scattered shower activity during the day today. Showers are expected to taper off later this evening, with partly to mostly clear skies eventually taking over during the overnight hours. This will leave us with mostly sunny skies over the next couple of days, before another disturbance looks to bring more shower activity for the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows a few isolated rain and snow showers still possible this evening, with most of the activity tapering off before midnight. Clearing skies will then help temperatures quickly cool off across the county. By tomorrow morning, everyone will be waking up with mostly clear skies, resulting in a nice start to the day Thursday. Low temperatures tonight are once again expected to be on the chilly side. Lows tonight look to fall back into the lower 30s for most spots, with upper 20s seen over western parts of the county. Northwesterly winds could still be gusty at times during the overnight hours, further helping cooler air work into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine across the county. Overall a great, but breezy day is expected county wide as temperatures also begin to warm up. Going into the evening hours, a few clouds try to work into the region. This will leave us with partly to mostly clear skies during the overnight hours allowing for temperatures to cool off once again before Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow look to make it back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, closer to where we should be this time of year in terms of our temperatures. Northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty at times once again during the day tomorrow but won’t have much of an impact on temperatures thanks to the sunshine that we see.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

