Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said.

Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in a news release. White will be charged with first-degree murder after he is extradited to Baltimore, police said.

White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, police said.

Detectives called to the station that day found medics rendering aid to Foster, who died on the scene. Their investigation revealed Foster had been standing near the edge of the platform when he was pushed from behind, fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison in Caribou
Update: Six Bison Remain at Large After Multiple Put Down In Caribou
Man Found Unresponsive at Caribou Tim Hortons - Police Investigating
5 Bison Still on the Loose
Fort Fairfield Bison Have Made Their Way To Caribou
PIPD
Reports of a man with a gun near Micmac Drive in Presque Isle leads to police response, no arrest
Presque isle Senior Malachi Cummings signs his National Letter of Intent to attend and compete...
Malachi Cummings signs letter of intent to attend and compete for the US Naval Academy

Latest News

First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan traveled across the country to visit all of the U.S....
93-year-old woman and grandson complete quest to visit all 63 US national parks
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina