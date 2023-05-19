Local school nutrition administrator recognized by Maine School Nutrition Association

WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) - A local school nutrition administrator was recently recognized by the Maine School Nutrition Association.

Donna Thomas, the Nutrition Administrator at Woodland Consolidated School, recently won the Maine School Nutrition Association Employee of the Year award. Thomas was honored at a recognition dinner at the school, and was surprised to win the award.

Donna Thomas: ”This award means to me that I guess a lot of it is the recognition from everybody else. You just don’t know how you are doing or how well you are doing until you get recognized, and the staff here is just total wonderful. When I first started here, you know how you get skeptical and what not. I would ask them questions about different things and they were more than willing to help. And they knew that I am a friendly face or I hope to be a friendly face, they would ask me anything that they would like to do. We just work together as a team, it was perfect.”

Thomas mentions that what makes working at the school so special is being able to serve the students and put a smile on their faces everyday.

