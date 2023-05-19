Shower Chances Return for the Weekend, but it Won’t be a Complete Washout

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We saw another day with hazy sunshine across the region. The reason for this has been wildfire smoke sitting over the state during the day today. Some of the smoke is beginning to dissipate over southern parts of the state and will continue to be the case going into the weekend as shower chances return to the forecast. High temperatures across the county today managed to warm back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Southerly winds have been gusty for much of the day today, working to bring warmer air into the region. This will leave us with a mild night in store, before shower chances return to the region before sunrise tomorrow morning.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that brought us the nice weather yesterday now sitting to the east of us today. This brought us one more partly to mostly sunny day with milder temperatures working into the region. The nice weather doesn’t last though, as an area of low pressure and series of fronts approaches the region for the weekend, bringing multiple chances for showers and even a rumble of thunder going through the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows cloud cover continuing to increase during the overnight hours. This will eventually lead to showers working into the region during the early morning hours of saturday, just before if not right around sunrise for most spots. Showers continue into the morning hours of saturday, before tapering off later in the morning. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots across the region. Cloud cover working into the region from the north and west will work to keep temperatures milder the further north and west you are in the county, with temperatures cooling off into the mid and upper 30s over southern spots. Southerly winds remain gusty during the overnight hours, also helping to keep warmer than average temperatures in place.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Shower chances continue during the morning hours of saturday, with shower activity becoming scattered in nature as the morning progresses. As shower activity breaks apart, breaks in the clouds are possible going into the afternoon hours of saturday. Any sunshine that we see during the afternoon hours will add fuel to the fire, resulting in heavier showers and rumbles of thunder saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. With warm air already in place from the overnight hours, any sunshine that we see during the day tomorrow will help temperatures warm up, especially during the afternoon hours. Southerly winds will still be gusty at times but won’t be as strong overall during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heavy showers begin to move into the region saturday night, with embedded thunderstorms possible within this shower activity. This continues into the early morning hours of Sunday, with moderate showers likely lasting past sunrise Sunday morning. Steady showers continue until at least late morning, with more showers possible during the afternoon hours of Sunday. This last round of showers will be with the passage of a strong cold front, resulting in gusty winds once again behind the front Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. This will bring cooler air back into the region going into Monday.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall potential with this system remains on the higher side, with most locations across the county looking to pick up between half an inch to as much as three quarters of an inch of rain once this is done Sunday afternoon. While this won’t be an extreme amount of rain, it will be enough to soak the ground, and help with the planting season getting underway in some spots. We’re not looking at any major chances for rain in the forecast after saturday night into Sunday, so keep that in mind if you’ve been waiting for a good soaking rain.

Rainfall Potential (Through Sunday Afternoon) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this weekend's forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web attached to this article.

