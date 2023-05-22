Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison in Caribou
Update: Six Bison Remain at Large After Multiple Put Down In Caribou
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
It had been four years since Aroostook Special Olympians had competed in the Spring Games.
Special Olympics Spring Games return to Presque Isle.
A copy of “A History of the United States” by Benson Lossing was checked out in 1927 from the...
Book overdue by nearly 100 years returned to library

Latest News

State Police help save cow on I-75
WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban on video sharing app
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval