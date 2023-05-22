Plenty of Sunshine Expected with Some Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We are already starting the morning off with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures did start off hovering near the freezing mark. That’s why the National Weather Service had placed the eastern half of the county into a frost advisory, but that has now expired. The sunshine will be the trend going through the daytime today.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s Weather Setup shows the cold front that swung its way into the region over the weekend and while it won’t provide us with any rain shower chances for today or tomorrow, it will result in a brief return to some slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Our next rain chance does look to arrive in time for the mid to late work week as a stronger front advances into the region. Models are trending at the rain holding off until the afternoon, but we will have more information on this as it gets closer.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you today, I am expecting plenty of sunshine for the daytime. Temperatures will increase into the upper fifties and lower sixties. Cloud cover really stays away from the region. However we will continue to see some haze in the skies from the smoke associated with the wildfires in western Canada. This will definitely make for some beautiful sunrises and sunsets both today and tomorrow. Because clearing skies will be the trend going into this evening, temperatures will once again spend another evening hovering at or near the freezing mark. With that in mind, it’s likely we will once again be waking up to some areas of patchy frost tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow the sunshine continues, but temperatures will return to average climbing into the upper sixties and low seventies. This is also when breezy conditions will return to the region, so it may feel cooler than the air temperatures and you may want to pack a light jacket heading out the door.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.