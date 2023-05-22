Warmer Temperatures Return Tomorrow with Plenty of Sunshine Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After another wonderful start to the day with mostly sunny skies, temperatures struggled to warm up during the afternoon hours. Cold air in place starting off this morning made it difficult for temperatures to warm up during the afternoon. Going into tonight, another frost is expected as temperatures fall back below freezing for most of the county. This will leave us with another chilly start to the day tomorrow, before sunshine helps to warm us up during the day. High temperatures today were on the cooler side for most spots, only making it into the lower to mid-50s during the afternoon hours. Northerly winds earlier on today made things feel a bit cooler during the morning hours but lightened up for the most part going through the afternoon.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that brought us nice weather today still sitting over the region. This high pressure will still be close enough tomorrow to provide us with one more nice day, before an area of low pressure and front bring rain showers to the region Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, with shower activity tapering off during the morning hours of Thursday. This wet weather will once again bring cooler air into the region later this week, with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies remaining clear for most spots. A few clouds could make their way into the region between now and sunrise, but otherwise we’re looking at clear and calm weather during the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back below freezing for many spots across the county. Northeasterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours. That combined with clear skies will work together to cool temperatures off quickly tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Because temperatures are expected to fall back below freezing, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for southern and eastern parts of the county, lasting through tomorrow morning. The national weather service has now designated this part of the county as being in the growing season and will now issue frost advisories for below freezing temperatures until the end of the growing season later this year.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows not a cloud in sight during the day tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine and another beautiful day is expected for everyone. Winds will be shifting into the south during the day tomorrow, which will help to bring warmer air into the region. By tomorrow night, a few clouds will begin to enter the region from the northwest and will impact northwestern parts of the county going into Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be mild, making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Keep in mind this is still a few degrees above the average high temperature for this time of year, with southerly winds continuing to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

