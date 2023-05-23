Caswell Woman Sentenced for Methamphetamine Possession and Firearms Charges

By WAGM News
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - a Caswell woman, Nicole McLaughlin, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Monday, for possession of over 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced McLaughlin, 42 years old, to 150 months in prison with five years of supervised release for the drug charge and 120 months in prison with three years of supervised release for the firearms charge, to be served concurrently.

According to Court Records, following a single-vehicle car accident in Presque Isle in May 2022, where officers discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun in McLaughlin’s vehicle. a Further investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency led to the discovery of a large safe containing approximately 92 pounds of methamphetamine at her residence, marking the largest meth bust in Maine’s history. Additionally, four handguns, including one with an obliterated serial number, and documents bearing McLaughlin’s name were found during the search.

The case was investigated by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Presque Isle Police Department and the Maine State Police. U.S. Attorney McElwee expressed gratitude to the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office for their consultation and coordination in the case.

