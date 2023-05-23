Medical Monday : Tick-Borne Illnesses

As temperatures continue to warm up some may turn to hiking and other outdoor activities and you need to be mindful of ticks.
By WAGM News
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Dr. Thomas Macharia: " Tick-borne disease is a disease transmitted by or associated with ticks. Associated because there is what’s called southern tick associated rash illness in which no bacteria or agent has been found, but for most of them, there has been an agent that has been found”.

Thomas Macharia is a doctor of infectious disease and internal medicine at AR Gould and discusses the types of illnesses and conditions that can be transmitted through ticks. Each different type of tick can transmit its own type of disease. One of the most common illnesses associated with ticks in the northeast is Lyme Disease.

Macharia: " Lyme Disease transmitted by black legged ticks in the Northeast or western black legged ticks in the Pacific regions. Lyme disease is caused by bacteria. The group of bacteria is called Borrelia”.

And it’s not just Lyme Disease that can be transmitted through ticks.

Macharia: “Things like Powassan Virus which is transmitted by black legged and groundhog ticks. Aehrlichia, Antiplasmin, Babesia, various spotted fevers, and various other viral illnesses can be transmitted by ticks including Heartland, Bourbon Virus, Colorado Tick Fever”.

Symptoms for these conditions are individualized, but he says there are some key signs that you may have a disease.

Macharia: “Nothing specific: fever, fatigue, maybe some joint pains, headache, enlarged lymph glands for example around the neck. Rash is not found in everyone. The rash in Lyme is a rare, ring like patch initially and it’s not often itchy. There are several specific old, still very effective antibiotics that I use for some of these illnesses”.

Overall he says prevention is key to avoid any tick-borne illnesses and recommends wearing long and protective clothing if you are out near the woods. You can also use an EPA recommended insect repellent. It’s important to check for any ticks when you return inside as well and remove them in a proper manner according to the CDC. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
A copy of “A History of the United States” by Benson Lossing was checked out in 1927 from the...
Book overdue by nearly 100 years returned to library
Planting Season is Here
It had been four years since Aroostook Special Olympians had competed in the Spring Games.
Special Olympics Spring Games return to Presque Isle.

Latest News

Intervention Aroostook
Intervention Aroostook: 5.9.2023
Med Monday
Medical Monday: Women’s Health Week
NMMC
NMMC to close maternity services by end of May
Medical Monday
Medical Monday : Strokes