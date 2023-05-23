Sunshine Continues Today, Rain Showers Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It was a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine yesterday, but we did have some cooler than average temperatures. That did extend into the overnight hours causing temperatures to start off in the lower thirties. That’s why the National Weather Service had placed the region into a frost advisory this morning, but it has now been expired.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the area of high pressure that provided us with the sunshine yesterday now advancing to the northeast, but it will be close enough to the region to allow for the sunshine to continue today and a brief return to some warmer temperatures. As we head into tomorrow we will see another front cross into the region and that will bring us some chances for rain showers leading into the afternoon and evening.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures by this afternoon will peak into the upper 60s and low 70s. We aren’t going to see much in terns of cloud cover because of how strong that area of high pressure will be overhead. That will continue to be the trend going into the lunchtime hours, so it will be a great day to spend some time outdoors if you can. You may need the light jacket though because we are seeing a return to some breezier conditions. Clearing skies continue overnight, but because we will experience mild temperatures this afternoon, lows will only bottom out in the mid to upper forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs will cool off tomorrow as the front advances into the region closer to the mid to upper sixties. The driest part of the daytime will be centered towards the morning hours. Cloud cover will quickly thicken the further we go into the morning. Rain showers arrive in time for the afternoon and stick around for the evening. They do have the potential of becoming moderate to heavy at times, so you will want to mindful of the potential for ponding on the roadways. Rainfall amounts will likely be moderate.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

