A Dry and Cloudy Morning with Rain Showers Returning this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning. It was another beautiful day yesterday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures were able to warm up considerably well into the sixties and seventies. It was paired with some breezy conditions. Most places had gusts upwards of twenty mph. I am expecting the breezy conditions to continue throughout the day as we are tracking some showers and downpours into the region in time for this afternoon and lasting through tomorrow.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a stronger cold front now on our doorstep, so while we are starting the morning off under those clearing skies, cloud cover will quickly increase in the region ahead of the rain. Most of the rain remains behind the front at this point and because it is fairly strong it will also cool off our temperatures briefly. The good news is we see more of dry weather pattern developing once we get through the rain and that takes us right into the holiday weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures by this afternoon will only be slightly cooler than where our temperatures were yesterday afternoon. Most areas will see temperatures into the mid to upper sixties. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover quickly increases the further we go into the morning hours. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some scattered light showers developing out ahead of the main system. We likely won’t see the bulk of the rain showers until we turn things towards the afternoon. That’s when we will see some more moderate to heavy rainfall activity becoming more widespread. The rain lasts right through the evening commute, so you will need the umbrella and the rain jacket with you. Be sure to check back with rob this evening as he tracks the heavy rain. As you travel, you will also want to be mindful for the potential of ponding on the roadways. This is also a good reminder that if you do encounter flooded roadways the best thing to do is to seek an alternate route. While the rain will likely last right through the overnight hours, I do think showers will wrap up just after the morning commute tomorrow.

Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Rainfall amounts with this system do look to be moderate based on the potential for some heavier bands of rain. I think most areas will pick up between a half and three quarter inches for the most part. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals closer to an inch going into the morning hours of tomorrow.

Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other factor in the forecast today will be the breezy conditions. I’m not expecting winds to be very gusty, but it will likely be a similar setup to what we have been experiencing the past couple of days with gusts peaking near the twenty mph mark. The good news is when the rain is expected to start winds won’t be too gusty, but the rain will have the possibility of becoming windswept at times particularly near the evening commute.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Lows tonight as the rain continues will be slightly below average into the upper thirties and low forties. Heavy rain wraps up by the overnight hours. Below average temperatures continue tomorrow afternoon as we experience a brief cool down. Most areas will be a good ten degrees below average struggling to get past the middle fifties. Showers begin to wrap up as we get past the early morning hours leaving us with some lingering cloud cover.

We see more of dry and sunnier pattern develop just in time for the holiday weekend with a return to some mild temperatures as well. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

