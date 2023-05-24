Runners, Bikers, and Paddlers come together for the Aroostook River Fun Run

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Aroostook River Fun Run took place in Presque Isle this weekend. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there for the event on Saturday and has more.

Runners, bikers, and paddles came together for the annual Aroostook River Fun Run. This year marked the 14th year of the event, and has been an event that has grown year after year.

Jordyn Madore, Vice President of the Presque Isle Rotary Club, says “So the Aroostook River Fun Run is sort of one of those Spring Run Off Kayak/Canoe races that is how it started, but over time we have added on two other legs so you can paddle it, you can do a 5k walk/run, or you can bike it and go through Washburn and come back to the Fish and Game club.”

The proceeds of the event went towards the Aroostook Veterans Alliance, and the Aroostook House of Comfort. Abbey Clair, the Executive Director for the Aroostook House of Comfort, says it was very humbling to be selected as one of the recipients of the proceeds.

Abbey Clair, Executive Director for the Aroostook House of Comfort, says “We are very thankful to the Presque Isle, Washburn, and Caribou Rotary club for hosting this event, and for selecting us as the recipient of the proceeds raised today along with the Aroostook Veterans Alliance, so we are happy to support and be apart of it. Rick and I, our board chairman and fellow rotarian, so we are very thankful to be here today.”

One of the unique things about the event is giving participants the chance to choose different options to take part of the event.

Jordyn Madore: “Right now we are waiting for our first runners to come through, they started at Machias Savings Bank about ten minutes ago. So once those runners are done, we will hop over to the bus garage which is where our bikers will kick off. There are three different bike routes so they can come right just to here for a family friendly ride or do a 13/20 mile ride. And then the last leg kicks off at 10 AM in Washburn. People can get in at the boat landing, and they will get out at the Fish and Game club behind me.”

Madore and Clair both say what makes the event special is getting the community involved.

Jordyn Madore: “I think what makes this event special is a couple of different things. It’s early in the Spring so this is one of the first opportunities to get out, enjoy the outdoors without it being cold. But we have two really great benefactors of the event, Aroostook House of Comfort and the Aroostook Veterans Alliance, so people are supporting a good cause and getting out and enjoying the nice weather.”

Abbey Clair: “It’s a nice way to bring Rotary into the community along with raising awareness of local organizations. We bring people together of all abilities, and interests through the boating event, the 5k run/walk, and the biking. Its a chance to get people out into the community who are interested in a number of activities and skill levels.”

While it was a cloudy day, it didn’t stop the fun of getting together and enjoying the outdoors. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

