Scattered Showers Continue Tomorrow, with Nicer Weather Returning for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We’ve seen a chilly day across the county today thanks to cloud cover quickly advancing over the region, along with rain showers working their way through. High temperatures across the region struggled to reach the mid to upper 50s. The exception to this was southern parts of the county, where temperatures were able to warm up a few more degrees into the lower 60s thanks to some sunshine earlier this morning.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure and cold front working their way through the region this evening. This low pressure is expected to re-develop over parts of New Brunswick during the day tomorrow, leaving shower chances in the forecast during the day tomorrow and even into Friday morning. The good news is that shower chances both days look to be on the scattered side, with less of a chance for showers going through the day Friday. High pressure eventually builds into the region going into the weekend, with more sunshine and mild temperatures expected through most of next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows shower chances continuing to be widespread for most spots during the evening and overnight hours. This will likely continue until the early morning hours of Thursday, when shower chances look to become more scattered in nature just before sunrise. I think the best chance of still seeing showers Thursday morning will be the further north and east you are in the county, with showers spreading back south and west during the day Thursday. Low temperatures tonight cool off into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. Cloud cover works in our favor for most spots during the overnight hours, keeping relatively warm temperatures in place. Northerly winds are also expected to lighten up during the overnight hours, meaning colder air won’t funnel into the region as quickly as it did this afternoon.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’ll continue to see scattered shower chances during the day Thursday, with a better chance of seeing some dry time during the afternoon hours. Scattered showers will still be possible going into tomorrow night, with shower activity becoming a bit more widespread in nature during the overnight hours, before tapering off once again just before sunrise Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be almost 20 degrees below average in some spots. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s thanks to cloud cover remaining in place for much of the day, and northerly winds remaining gusty at times during the afternoon hours. Both factors will work together to bring some unseasonably cold air to the region. The record coldest high for caribou is 44 degrees, set back in 1971, so we’ll have to see how close we get to possibly setting a record cold high temperature.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall potential with this system still looks to be a good soaking rain across the county. Rainfall amounts between now and Friday afternoon still look to total between three quarters of an inch to as much as an inch of rainfall for much of the county. Keep in mind a quarter inch to as much as half an inch of rain has already fallen across the county, so this will be additional rainfall on top of that.

Rainfall Potential (Now - Friday PM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

