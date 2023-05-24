Shower Chances Return by Midday Tomorrow, and Last Through Much of the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had another beautiful day across the county today with plenty of sunshine. We did start off this morning on the chilly side, with many spots falling below freezing just before sunrise this morning. By this afternoon, temperatures were able to warm up nicely, mainly thanks to southerly winds working to provide warmer air into the region this afternoon. Southerly winds continue to provide the warmer air and nice weather during the overnight hours, and even into the day tomorrow before winds eventually shift direction late afternoon and evening tomorrow. High temperatures today were once again on the mild side, making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places across the county. We’ll see one more day of mild air tomorrow, before temperatures fall back below average later this week.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that has once again been in control of our weather today. We’ll continue to see clear skies during the overnight hours tonight, before a cold front back off to our west advances over the region during the day tomorrow. This will provide shower activity to the region for much of the day tomorrow, before eventually tapering off to scattered showers during the day Thursday. We’re now looking to see another area of low pressure develop just to our east Thursday, which keeps shower chances in the forecast that day. Shower chances eventually taper off Friday morning, with some sunshine possible Friday afternoon.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the evening hours shows clear skies sticking with us until the early morning hours of Wednesday. Cloud cover will begin to move into the region from west to east, however i do think some communities, especially the further south and east you are in the county, will have a chance of seeing some sunshine to start the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be milder than what we saw last night. Lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-40s for most spots across the county. Southerly winds could still be gusty at times during the overnight hours, but this will work in our favor to bring mild air into the region.

Tomorrow starts off with some sunshine depending on where you are in the county, however, don’t expect that to last very long. Cloud cover increases going through the morning hours, with showers and downpours moving into the region late morning over western parts of the county, and early to midafternoon over southern and eastern spots. Showers continue for most into the evening hours, with lighter showers expected during the overnight hours tonight. By tomorrow, most of the shower activity will be confined over eastern spots, with scattered showers more likely going into Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the mid to upper 60s once again for most spots. Places that see the sunshine to start during the morning hours are more likely to see warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Southerly winds will also continue to bring warmer air into the region but will eventually shift into the northwest during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow.

Rainfall accumulations with this system have gone up, with spots over eastern portions of the county now looking at an inch to as much as an inch and a half. Places further south and west in the county will likely see lighter rainfall amounts thanks to the timing of rain shower activity, and it not expected to last as long over these locations.

