Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.(Murry Family via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help was shot by a responding officer in Mississippi.

The shooting happened at a home in Indianola, Mississippi, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Aderrien Murry’s mother says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot Aderrien as he came around the corner of a hallway and into the living room.

Aderrien reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, but he is now recovering at home.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caswell Woman Sentenced on Federal Drug and Gun Charges
Caswell Woman Sentenced for Methamphetamine Possession and Firearms Charges
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says security video shows Timothy Baggott parking a...
Sheriff: Man charged after stealing backhoe, driving to airport to catch flight
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
A random trip to Togue Pond ends up saving the life of an Ashland man who became stranded on a...
‘Random trip’ ends up saving strangers life in the North Maine Woods
SAVE NMMC
Grassroots Effort Launches to ‘Save Northern Maine Medical Center’

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Jeff Bridges tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his...
Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South