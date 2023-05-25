Scattered Shower Chances Continue Today Briefly Cooling Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning. We saw the rain showers begin yesterday afternoon and evening and it did get heavy at times overnight. The rain has continued this morning, but the showers have remained light.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the stronger cold front that has been providing us with the rain now sitting well to our south. Not only has it provided us with the rain, but it will also briefly cool off our high temperatures by this afternoon. I’m expecting the showers from this system to taper off for the most part just after the morning commute with the exception of some scattered activity. And while we do have another chance for showers Friday, the holiday weekend is shaping up to be great weather wise with plenty of sunshine.

Satellite and Radar View

This front is going to bring us a brief cooldown in terms of our high temperatures today. Temperatures are expected to be a good twenty degrees below average for this time of year into the low to middle forties. Going hour by hour for you, showers continue for the morning commute. Once we get past that point those shower chances become more scattered. The better chance for more accumulating rain will likely be centered towards points north and east. Scattered shower chances continue through the evening commute as well. The final round of showers pushes into the region overnight tonight leaving us with the cloud cover. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some more isolated to scattered showers during the early morning hours of tomorrow. Lows tonight won’t really fall back by much compared to where our highs will be, falling back into the upper thirties and low forties.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

Additional rainfall totals going through the daytime today will be between a tenth and a quarter inch. The highest of totals will be centered towards the far north and east. That’s where scattered shower chances stick around for the longest.

Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Gusty winds remain in the forecast today. The lightest of winds are expected this morning with most areas only gusting into the teens. It’s not until the afternoon when winds will likely pick up in intensity. It will be a very similar setup to what we saw yesterday where we peak near the twenty mph mark. That will continue to be the trend as we head into the evening commute and into the late evening. By tomorrow morning winds will slowly begin to subside. We slowly make improvements with our temperatures tomorrow getting closer to the sixties. Scattered showers are once again likely, but will be mainly centered towards the morning and into the afternoon. Not everyone will see the showers and those who don’t will be left with the cloud cover.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.