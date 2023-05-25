Showers Taper off Tomorrow Morning, with Sunshine Possible Tomorrow Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. I wanted to start off this evening by looking at some of the rainfall reports from yesterday into this morning. Of course, we have gotten more rain during the day today, so some of these totals have since increased, but central parts of the county have seen the most rain so far, with just under an inch and two tenths for both Caribou and Limestone. Presque Isle has seen over an inch of rainfall as well, with a similar story in Westfield. Work your way further north or south in the county and rainfall totals lighten up, with between half an inch and three quarters of an inch seen in both the valley and southern Aroostook.

Rainfall Reports (8 AM Tuesday - 8 AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure and weak trough that worked through the region during the day today. This resulted in scattered showers for much of the day today and will leave us with one more round of showers tonight into tomorrow morning. Once the last of the showers taper off late morning and early afternoon tomorrow, skies will begin to clear out from northwest to southeast, resulting in a nicer end to the day the further west you are in the county. Skies continue to clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night, leaving us with mostly sunny skies going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows another round of showers working their way back into the region during the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, most spots will be left with mostly cloudy skies, however shower chances remain in the forecast at least through midday tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. Northerly winds are expected to be breezy at times during the overnight hours and will remain a factor in the forecast going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with cloudy skies and isolated shower chances for most spots. Shower chances increase going through the morning hours, with northern and eastern spots more likely to see showers. This activity spreads south during the early afternoon hours, before tapering off and leaving us with clearing skies for the rest of the afternoon hours. This will set us up with a decent overnight tonight with partly to mostly clear skies, and lead to a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up but will be a bit milder than what we saw today. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s for most spots. A few places that see the sunshine first over northern and western parts of the county have a good chance of seeing temperatures climb up into the lower to mid-60s by the afternoon. Northerly winds will still be gusty at times during the day tomorrow.

Friday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

