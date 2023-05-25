Spring fish stocking is winding down

By Rene Cloukey
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The spring Fish stocking is almost complete for another year. Hatchery workers have been traveling around the state stocking different bodies of water. Arnold Brook Lake was stocked yesterday with about 300 yearling trout.

Frank Frost:” Arnold Brook is one of those that we stock in the fall and spring. We do have an ice fishing season there, so we fashion the stocking program to provide fishing in both the winter and in the spring and summer as well. We are wrapping up our stocking season for the spring. It has gone pretty well so far. The water levels are a little lower than normal, but the water temperatures are pretty good for this time of year. I think over the next two or three weeks it will be an excellent time for people to get out on the water and enjoy the sport.”

Frost says it has been another very busy spring with several waters around the County being Stocked. He said that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries website updates the stocking numbers for both spring and fall.

Frost:” You can find our complete our complete stocking list on line. That will show people where we stock not only in the spring, but also in the fall. We have about 80 stocking events in the North Region. Those are split between spring and fall.”

Frost says that anglers are having some early season luck around the County and he is hoping for a successful season.

Frost::” Fishing has been really good. I think use has been down because of all the high winds we have had on weekends. We need a change in the weather in that regard. Water temperatures are really good for this time of year. Water levels are a little lower than normal, but I think over the next month there will some excellent fishing to be had.”

