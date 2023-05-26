Fort Kent Elementary School Goes into Soft Lockdown After Gunshots Heard Outside

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent Elementary School went into a soft lockdown today after gunshots were heard outside. According to the Fort Kent Police Department a staff member heard the gun shots. Fort Kent Police Department, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, and Border Patrol responded to the scene and determined that there was no threat to the school or community and schools were dismissed as normal

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Generic
Former Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Aroostook and Penobscot Drug Trafficking
SAVE NMMC
Grassroots Effort Launches to ‘Save Northern Maine Medical Center’
Caswell Woman Sentenced on Federal Drug and Gun Charges
Caswell Woman Sentenced for Methamphetamine Possession and Firearms Charges
RSU 29 cutting a little over 10% of teacher positions
RSU 29 cutting a little over 10% of teacher positions
The spring fish stocking is wrapping up for the season.
Spring fish stocking is winding down

Latest News

Here’s A List Of Memorial Day Events Going On Throughout The County
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
fish stocking