Fort Kent Elementary School Goes into Soft Lockdown After Gunshots Heard Outside
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent Elementary School went into a soft lockdown today after gunshots were heard outside. According to the Fort Kent Police Department a staff member heard the gun shots. Fort Kent Police Department, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, and Border Patrol responded to the scene and determined that there was no threat to the school or community and schools were dismissed as normal
