Here’s A List Of Memorial Day Events Going On Throughout The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Memorial Day is a special occasion to honor and remember the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. In Aroostook County, Maine, several towns are organizing parades and events to commemorate this significant day. Here are the details of the Memorial Day parades and community gatherings happening in Presque Isle, Caribou, Mapleton, Houlton, Madawaska, and Eagle Lake.

Presque Isle: Young Eagle’s Fly In : From 10:00am - 2:00pm at the Presque Isle International Airport Parade: The Presque Isle Memorial Day Parade, will begin at 10:00am at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Caribou: Parade: Caribou will hold its Memorial Day Parade, commencing at 10:00 am near the courthouse. The parade will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park. Veterans Cemetery Ceremony: At 1:00 pm, there will be a solemn ceremony at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, honoring the fallen soldiers buried there.



Mapleton: Parade: The town of Mapleton will host a Memorial Day Parade, which is set to begin at 2:00 pm. The parade will start at the corner in Castle Hill, proceeding through the town,



Houlton: Parade: Houlton will hold its Memorial Day Parade, commencing at 10:30 am from the North Street Bridge.



Madawaska: Chicken Barbecue: On Sunday, the day before Memorial Day, Madawaska High School will host a Chicken Barbecue event.



Eagle Lake: American Legion Pulled Pork Meal: Eagle Lake’s American Legion will organize a Pulled Pork Meal on Sunday.





Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.