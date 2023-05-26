Shower Taper off this Morning, More Sunshine in Store for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We’ve seen quite a bit of rain the past couple of days. Yesterday the rain became more scattered with most of the rain being centered towards areas north and east. The front also cooled off our temperatures by quite a bit with most spots only peaking into the forties. We are slowly drying things out this morning with the exception of some additional chances for isolated to scattered showers. Despite the rain we have had the past couple of days, the county has been placed in an abnormal draught stage. Because this monitor does get updated every Thursday, I am expecting that draught stage to be lifted early on due to the fact that most of the rain we have received recently has not been factored in.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the low pressure system responsible for providing the rain now weakening and tracking its way up the Atlantic. That will allow a stronger area of high pressure to advance into the region in time for the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine expected.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures are starting off on the cooler side this morning as well. The clouds and the potential for some isolated to scattered showers will be the story this morning before we see more sunshine develop for the second half of the daytime. And that results in temperatures still below average, but much warmer compared to what we saw yesterday. Most areas will have temperatures into the lower sixties.

Futurecast (WAGM)

A lot of the shower activity will once again be centered towards areas to the north. Going hour by hour for you, you may want the umbrella and the rain jacket for your morning commute because the better chance for those showers developing will be during the morning hours. Not all of us will see the rain showers. Those who don’t will continue to be blanketed in the cloud cover. Because the rain showers will be so scattered and isolated I’m not expecting them to amount to much. Once we turn things towards the afternoon, clouds begin to slowly decrease. Skies clear out eventually overnight and that will lead us to more sunshine in store for the holiday weekend. Lows tonight fall back closer to the low to middle forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We make quite the improvement with our temperatures tomorrow going from below average temperatures to temperatures well into the seventies by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in store. It will be great day to spend some time outdoors, but it’s important to make sure you have the sunscreen with you.

Sunday's Highs (WAGM)

Sunday will be the better chance for our first eighty degree day of the year as sunshine looks to continue. Because it will be the warmer of the two days this weekend it is my pick of the weekend. While temperatures will be quite warm it’s worth mentioning that water temperatures are still a bit to cold for any swimming in any area lakes or bodies of water.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful Memorial Day Weekend!

